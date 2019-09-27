More from Star Tribune
Editorial
World needs to reprioritize nuclear arms control
As weapons proliferate, the U.S. and Russia back away from reducing them.
Mary Kunesh-Podein
Minnesota is finally acting to protect Native women
The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Task Force will use data to identify and fight systemic causes of violence.
Brian Thalmann
Minnesota farmers need D.C. to restore ethanol market
Biofuels help all Minnesotans, but for corn farmers it offers hope in a decimated market.
Letters
Readers Write: Minneapolis rezoning, Trump and impeachment, climate change action, police brutality
Some Minneapolitans actually need cars.
Editorial
A statewide push to reduce deadly force incidents
Working group wants to make state safer for civilians, law enforcement.