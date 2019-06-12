More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Opinion
Listen: Omar controversies continue
Scrutiny over U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar's tax filings place the Minnesota Democrat under ever-greater scrutiny. Hear the "Playing Politics" analysis from WCCO Radio's Chad Hartman and the Star Tribune Editorial Board's John Rash and Patricia Lopez.
Letters
Readers Write: Rep. Ilhan Omar, Vietnam War, driving on Minnehaha Parkway
Mourning a thoughtful debater.
Mark Osler
Downtown church may be ejected from denomination for accepting LGBT members
The First Covenant Church of Minneapolis may get voted out of its denomination for accepting LGBT members.
Sasha Koksharova
Release of jailed Russian journalist shows power of public, but fight is far from over
Russian investigative journalist was detained on fabricated charges, and while public outcry freed him, oppression runs deep.
Editorial
Gabe Grunewald's courageous run
As an advocate and athlete, Minnesota athlete inspired countless others.