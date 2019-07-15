More from Star Tribune
Editorial
Trump taps the tool kit of racism once again
The "go back where you came from" message is especially ignorant, hurtful.
Editorial
Protect the shield and sword of internet publishing
If Congress isn't careful, the online world will only grow less friendly.
Sara Greethurst
How a St. Paul backer through and through soured on that city
Minneapolis is now the place for me, even though I work in downtown St. Paul.
Amber Phillips
It's no surprise that Republicans are quiet after Trump's 'go back' tweet
The options are speak up about Trump, or keep your job. You can't have both.
Ahmed Tharwat
Trump drops the pretense in a racist America
Democrats want to manage racism, not face it. Trump takes the mask off us all.