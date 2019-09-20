More from Star Tribune
Steve Sack
Daniel W. Drezner
A modest defense of 'The West Wing'
The show premiered 20 years ago and ran for seven seasons. Some on the left don't like it anymore.
David Brooks
The Elizabeth Warren presidency: A theoretical retrospective
From 2050, a look back at our political evolution.
Chris Holbrook
Counterpoint: Wrong time for third parties? No, vote for who you believe in
Former cheerleaders for third parties have no business telling voters what to do.
Graham Ojala-Barbour, Ana Pottratz Acosta, John Medeiros, Mirella Ceja Orozco and George Maxwell
Trump's asylum ban is his worst betrayal of American values
We can choose to repeat history and ignore persecuted people, or we can stand up and shout against it.