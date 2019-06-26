More from Star Tribune
Editorial
A painful image of drownings at the border, and an indelible reality
The crisis there has many costs, but the main one is human.
Opinion
Listen: Border crisis resonates
The treatment of migrant detainees at the southern border – and a searing photograph of a father and daughter who didn't make it – has become a major political issue. Hear the "Playing Politics" analysis from WCCO Radio's Chad Hartman and the Star Tribune Editorial Board's Scott Gillespie and John Rash.
Editorial
St. Paul council member's weak apology for anti-gay comments won't do
Interim member Kassim Busuri is unfit for the City Council.
Letters
Readers Write: Ilhan Omar, immigration raids, council member's anti-gay comments
Omar is nothing but a lightning rod.
Ken Martin
Minnesotans don't owe Trump a second term
His record speaks for itself. He doesn't deserve it.