More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Frank Bruni
Burned by a 'hot take,' pundits ought to slow down in making judgments
At a time when instant analysis is prized, many were quick to draw conclusions about video from that encounter in D.C. Too quick.
David Banks
Random ruminations, 2019: On cascading controversy and clear comprehension
Welcome back to the Star Tribune Opinion feature you hardly knew you were missing.
Editorial
New Met Council team must deliver for Twin Cities region, 'One Minnesota'
Leadership changes come at a critical time for agency and Metro Transit.
Noah Feldman
Reading tea leaves on the Supreme Court, and Brett Kavanaugh, in two cases
President Trump received a setback (on DACA), a win (on transgender troops) and a hint that he won't get all he wants from the new justice.
Letters
Readers Write: Remembering Nils Hasselmo, bemoaning America
Inclusion and kindness.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.