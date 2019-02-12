More from Star Tribune
Listen: National spotlight on Omar, Klobuchar
Minnesota's representative's tweets and senior senator's presidential bid reverberate. Hear the "Playing Politics" analysis from WCCO Radio's Chad Hartman and the Star Tribune Editorial Board's John Rash and D.J. Tice.
Editorial
As smoking decline stalls in Minnesota, raise legal age to 21
It's critical to keep the state's young people from starting the habit.
Ross Douthat
Voter ID, evidence suggests, is a debate we don't need to have
Requiring voter ID, an eight-year study found, has no effect either on turnout among any group, which Democratic opponents fear, or on fraud, which Republican supporters sincerely but erroneously believe exists.
Helaine Olen
Amy Klobuchar, workplace bully? We must fight double standards, but not standards
Bullying is a big problem in our society, and it starts with leaders — all leaders.
