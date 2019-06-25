More from Star Tribune
Editorial
End child abuse in U.S. detention centers
Human rights are being violated by U.S. government as mistreatment continues.
David Banks
Forwarded with comment: Altered video from 'Forrest Gump' to today
It all started innocently enough.
Hugh Hewitt
The underappreciated work of Warren Burger on the Supreme Court
His legacy shows a steady hand in challenging times.
Faye Flam
We love dogs but hunt wolves. Why?
Dogs developed humanlike expressions. Wolves did not and have paid a price.
Kathleen Miller, Marla Eisenberg, Amy Gower and G. Nic Rider
Counterpoint: Pediatric gender care is safe and necessary
As medical professionals, we disagree with a commentary challenging the introduction of programs like that of Children's Minnesota.