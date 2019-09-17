More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Editorial
The view from Japan on the needs of an older population
Increasing interactions across the generations can help everyone.
Carol Becker
Editorial counterpoint: So, let's talk about what 'density' really is
It can be focused and functional, or it can be a mess that pushes up already high prices. The Minneapolis 2040 Plan will allow the latter.
Letters
Readers Write: Presidential campaigns, Mpls. development, Saudi oil attack, Mayo-Google partnership, Russia
Only 412 days until the presidential election!
Vince Gill
Vince Gill: What country music means to me
As Ken Burns' documentary series airs, consider the roots of this art: Hard times, shared experience.
Charles Lane
Saudi oil attacks: Good thing we made friends with fracking
It's made us much less vulnerable to a shock. It provides a geopolitical advantage.