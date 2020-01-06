More from Star Tribune
David Leonhardt
David Leonhardt of the New York Times: Klobuchar is the everywoman who can reunite the U.S.
The senator is perfectly in the middle, which, if we're looking for someone who can beat President Trump, is exactly what the country needs.
Editorial
A boost for nutrition and White Earth Nation
Reservation project combines modern meal kits, traditional foods.
Editorial
Restraint is called for as Trump threatens Iran
His threat to attack cultural sites is an especially troubling escalation as tension grows in Mideast.
Steve Chapman
Steve Chapman of the Chicago Tribune: And now for something completely different — Amy Klobuchar
Americans often vote for the opposite of what they have. In that case, we should look to Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who offers a calm respite from the last four years.
Steve Sack