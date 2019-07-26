More from Star Tribune
Editorial
Is Minnesota finally ready to help on insulin relief?
Lawmakers have been working on a deal. The public deserves an update.
KATIE FULKERSON
Minnesotans deserve leadership they can be proud of
The state was recently voted "Best Run State" by USA Today. Which must have missed recent embarrassments.
Editorial
Governor's resignation is just step one in Puerto Rico
Citizens must continue to press for change to root out corruption.
LEE WOOLMAN
Experience getting caught in a mob can help one understand the Trump rallies
Having been a Vietnam protester, I know that going from peaceful protest to angry mob happens quickly, and that experience helps me understand Trump's rallies.
AUGUST NIMITZ
Puerto Rico reminds us that real political power happens on the streets
What's decisive in politics isn't what takes place in the legislature, as proven by the historic protests that led to the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Rossello.