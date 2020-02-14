More from Star Tribune
Beth Slater Winnick
Why I remain in optimist in our complex world
Because elderly people are adapting to technology, and teens are helping them.
Stephanie Weller Hanson
After the caucuses, Iowans are getting a bad rap
A technology problem is hardly unique. Plus, I know these people. You can trust them.
Steve Sack
Editorial
Stone case shows Trump learned all the wrong lessons from acquittal
It seems the president's allies' hopes for change are never rewarded.
Letters
Readers Write: 2020 election, homelessness, Houston Astros, door-knocking, nature
Democrats, stick to the strategy.