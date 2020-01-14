More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Cal Thomas
What I'd like to hear from candidates
Serious questions would include big government and debt, whether or how to police the world, morality and personal integrity.
Editorial
The Iranian people are not the enemy
Government's lies over the downing of a Ukranian airliner reflect Tehran's reckless regime.
Steve Sack
Ross Douthat
Despite attempts to reduce its clout, Iowa persists in presidential race importance
It's easy to see scenarios in which the caucuses could turn out to be crucial or decisive.