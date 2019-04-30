More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Letters
Readers Write: Lake name ruling, access to abortion, Mohamed Noor verdict
The law is the law.
Editorial
To unify, Minnesotans should embrace their entire history
Decisions on names for Fort Snelling and Lake Calhoun fail to recognize the state's native peoples.
Editorial
An unambiguous verdict in the Noor case
Interpretations will vary nonetheless, and larger issues remain unresolved.
Tom Austin
Why I funded the lawsuit to save the name Lake Calhoun
Everyday Minnesotans are tired of being steamrollered by politicians, the media and activists. And the law puts process on our side.
Juliette Kayyem
Vaccinations: This is not a 'both sides' moment
The anti-vaccine movement has created a public safety crisis, and the tools of public safety — arrests, fines, isolation — are absolutely necessary.