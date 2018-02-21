More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Letters
Readers Write: Florida school shooting
In defense of the NRA.
Grant Wacker
Billy Graham: After years of preaching of the inevitability of death, he squarely faced his own
Aging began to take its toll, but the famed evangelist said he was gladly awaiting heaven.
Alexander Khoruts and Michael J. Sadowsky
Counterpoint: How we're advancing 'gut science' with grants and volunteers
Investor funding in our fecal therapy work is welcome, but we're wary of for-profit model.
Chris R. Powell
Editorial counterpoint: Second Amendment means what it says
Rather than advocate for gun control, the Star Tribune could urge taking this "sensible" path.
Steve Sack
