More From Opinion
Robert B. Reich
America's new foreign policy principle: Make Trump Look Great Again
If peace is made between the world's top two megalomaniacs, the miracle (and peace prize) will belong to South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
Ethan Roberts
Counterpoint: Commentary on Gaza border violence libeled Israel and its defense forces
Few recognize that Israelis want peace, that those near the border and elsewhere live in peril or that Hamas is primarily to blame.
Jenifer Loon
Editorial counterpoint: Governor's vetoes shortchange kids and school safety
The suggestion that the governor would have signed a stand-alone bill is dubious, at best.
Adam Duininck
Counterpoint: Fort Snelling project fulfills two vital obligations and merits support
It preserves history and creates affordable housing for vets – and federal aid will help.
Editorial
Region's Super Bowl effort paid large dividends
Post-event economic assessment should spur more big-event bids.
