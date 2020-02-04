More from Star Tribune
Editorial
State of the Union: Trump's 'American comeback' story is incomplete
The state of the union is strong, but too many are being left behind in a deeply divided nation.
Rebecca Hains
The bittersweet nature of the #GirlDad hashtag
Pride in being a father of daughters is good, but collective tribute shows how far we have to go.
Opinion Exchange
Iowa caucuses: Reactions to our neighbor's … interesting night
Whatever happened in Iowa Democratic caucuses on Monday, according to pundits, it was a (favorite amplifier) (favorite word for disaster). Herein, excerpts and links to full articles.
Letters
Readers Write: 2020 election, light-rail safety, Minneapolis parking, probation reform
Got caucus fever? I have good news.
Editorial
It's not a bricks-and-mortar apocalypse, but it hurts
As some retail chains close stores, others stay in tune with their customers.