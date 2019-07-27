More from Star Tribune
Letters
Readers Write: CEO compensation and composition, popping personal bubbles, income inequality
Gender, diversity imbalances, too.
Editorial
Governor's resignation is just step one in Puerto Rico
Citizens must continue to press for change to root out corruption.
Editorial
Is Minnesota finally ready to help on insulin relief?
Lawmakers have been working on a deal. The public deserves an update.
KATIE FULKERSON
Minnesotans deserve leadership they can be proud of
The state was recently voted "Best Run State" by USA Today. Which must have missed recent embarrassments.