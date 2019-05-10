More from Star Tribune
Editorial
Donors stepped up to rescue Grand Old Day
Popular St. Paul festival will mark its 46th year on June 2.
Letters
Readers Write: Twin Metals mining, state legislature effectiveness, extended winter
Don't rush to judgment on a plan that doesn't exist yet.
Editorial
Minnesota firms step up on climate change
Legislature needs to follow the lead of big businesses that are recognizing the risks and taking action.
John Rash
Rash Report: J.R.R. Tolkien's life was as compelling as his work
A new movie and a museum exhibit displaying his creative process reveal the human behind "The Hobbit."