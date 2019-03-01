More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Marybeth Lorbiecki
Leaders must use science and ethics in discussion of abortion
Just as Republicans fail to use them when it comes to pollution and climate change, so did those rejecting the survivor protection bill, including Amy Klobuchar.
Bret Stephens
As a boss, Amy Klobuchar should take a note from Winston Churchill, or Clementine
The prime minister's wife reproached him on his rough manner, and he made amends. The well-qualified senator/presidential candidate could take heed.
Donna F. Edwards
Cohen testimony on Trump complicates things for Democrats
The allegations he made (never mind Russia) make it harder for them to put off discussion of impeachment.
Letters
Readers Write: Winnipeg responds, the Michael Cohen hearings, Minnesota Business Partnership and the state budget, labeling the left
To our balmy neighbours to the south.