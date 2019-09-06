More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Editorial
Sounding an alarm on measles
The U.S. is on the verge of losing "elimination" status as the highly contagious disease makes a comeback.
Letters
Readers Write: Minnesota leading against climate change, police officers, student test scores, library fees
Give Minnesota's best people a crack at climate change solutions. They are capable of a lot.
Ash Carter
We don't need a draft or mandatory public service
It wouldn't match the best people to the right tasks. We'd do better by simply promoting the underlying ideals.
Editorial
Brexit paralyzes United Kingdom and its Parliament
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's thwarted maneuvers show that he is not ready to lead Great Britain.