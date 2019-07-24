More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Steve Sack
Editorial
Heed Mueller on one clear point: Interference threatens democracy
He satisfied neither Trump's critics nor defenders. But nation could unite to protect democracy.
Opinion
Listen: How much will Mueller matter?
Congressional testimony by the special counsel may only serve to further solidify partisan perspectives on the Russia investigation. Hear the "Playing Politics" analysis from WCCO Radio's Chad Hartman and the Star Tribune Editorial Board's D.J. Tice and John Rash.
Editorial
Could feds have sounded the alarm sooner on opioid epidemic?
Newspaper analysis shows the spread of addictive painkillers across the U.S.
Walter Shapiro
Moderation won't do you any good, Democrats
We live in an era when politicians are rewarded for being true to themselves rather than cloaking their real beliefs in tepid earth tones.