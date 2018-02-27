More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Editorial
Federal funding roller coaster threatens the Great Lakes
Wishy-washy approach is odd given past bipartisan support.
Honor Schauland
Driving in a snowstorm in Finland, Minnesota
There's a certain freedom to it. But not too much freedom.
Roopali Phadke and Christie Manning
It's not just a buzzword: Why resilience matters to Minneapolis and St. Paul
And why we should spend public money on it.
Letters
Readers Write: Mental health facilities, school shootings, Tim Pawlenty, 3M settlement, Ben Shapiro's speech, writing and editing, Olympics coverage
Issues: Not just placement, but cost.
Steve Sack
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.