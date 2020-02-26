More from Star Tribune
Listen: Democrats debate (and shout)
The clash between candidates in South Carolina could be consequential for its primary — and beyond. Hear the "Playing Politics" analysis from WCCO Radio's Chad Hartman and the Star Tribune's John Rash and D.J. Tice.
Editorial
Straight talk on coronavirus risks is welcome and necessary
The CDC's warnings may have spooked the market, but honesty is critical.
Editorial
It's time for Twitter to silence Trump's bullying
Based on company's rules, he's a repeat offender who shouldn't get a pass.
Paul Linnee
Russia's election meddling involves new-age 'psy-ops'
They're using techniques I was taught in the U.S. Army, but the resources today give them a special edge to get their message out.
Ahmed Tharwat
Before and after his fall, Egypt's Mubarak got better than he deserved
His legacy is a mixed bag, and it will live on.