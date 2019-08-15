More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Editorial
Northern Minnesota's forests need human help
Restoration is a proactive way to try to hold back drastic change.
Larry Smith
Get the word out — now — on insulin options for people with diabetes; we cannot wait
Help is available, right now, for diabetes patients who need it. It's critical for legislators and others to let them know how to get it.
MarDee Rosen Hall
Counterpoint: Someone does care enough to help potential shooters
Community mental health organizations like mine can get traumatized kids back on track.
Sonny Perdue
Counterpoint from Sonny Perdue: Rest assured, USDA will do right by BWCA and Minnesota
Conservation and economic development can coexist, something a hasty Obama administration decision precluded. The right process for reviewing mining plans will protect all.
Letters
Readers Write: Pesticide pollution, the justice system, wage theft, dangers of vaping, Israel
Minnesota must ban a pesticide the EPA won't.