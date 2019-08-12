More from Star Tribune
Editorial
Presidential candidates should pledge not to fake out the voters
Trump may be a lost cause, but Americans deserve honest messaging.
Justin Fox
How and how not to move government jobs out of Washington
The Trump administration is bungling an otherwise good policy.
Suzanne Nossel
Joaquin Castro's tweet on Trump donors was discourse, not doxxing
We must address online harassment without suppressing protected speech.
Letters
Readers Write: The 'boyfriend loophole' in gun law, gun control, Minneapolis housing
Close the 'boyfriend loophole.'
Editorial
Epstein's victims deserve justice
Allegations — no matter who they implicate — should be pursued despite apparent suicide.