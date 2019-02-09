More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Editorial
State of Washington focuses on smart gun violence prevention strategies
Legislation would bolster training, counseling and threat assessments.
Steve Sack
John Rash
Rash Report: Can Klobuchar connect with voters' 'true north?'
Minnesota senator's expected presidential bid comes amid a polarized, turbulent political environment.
Letters
Editorial
Stronger oversight needed for receipients of Legacy fund arts grants
Auditor finds 'room for improvement' in fulfilling requirements.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.