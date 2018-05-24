More from Star Tribune
Editorial
The NFL caves to Trump with edict on national anthem
It's un-American to prohibit players from expressing their opinions.
Steve Sack
Mike Kuhle
Counterpoint: Why latest U regent pick deserves the board seat
Star Tribune column's rude tone was demeaning to educator-businessman.
Letters
Readers Write: The NFL and the national anthem, freedom vs. limits, Edina schools and 'social justice'
I served. It was for freedom.
Mary Christine Bader
Israel-Palestine: How can the U.S. turn its eyes from Gaza deaths?
Israel's use of disproportionate and lethal force is contrary to American values. So is backing an ally no matter what it does.
