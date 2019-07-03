More from Star Tribune
Nation Teenager accused of rape deserves leniency because he's from a 'good family,' N.J. judge says
More From Opinion
Steve Sack
Letters
Readers Write: Why are you proud of the United States?
Readers respond to our invitation.
Editorial
A recommitment to American tolerance, equality
On this July 4th, as in 1939, the nation's founding principles and freedoms are under attack.
Dick Schwartz
How I came to love small-town life on the Fourth of July
On this holiday, there was plenty for a newcomer to take in.
Andrew Offenburger
Historical siblings: Minnesota and Matabeleland
Lessons about this state's frontier ambitions can be found in a native son's imperial exploits in Africa.