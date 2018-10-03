More from Star Tribune
Editorial
R.I.P., White House daily press briefing
Americans are ill-served when government won't answer questions.
Daniel W. Drezner
Come on! Didn't everyone evade taxes in their youth?
I don't know one guy I hung out with who didn't misrepresent real estate values. I mean, didn't you?
RUTH MARCUS
The Kavanaugh nomination: Youthful trivialities may not matter; adult conduct does
Brett Kavanaugh's credibility and integrity have become legitimate issues as his confirmation fight has unfolded. He himself put them there.
Gary Abernathy
The view of the court nomination from Trump Country: Unfair attacks, as predicted
Among the takes : Kavanaugh's foes will stop at nothing to stop him, accused people now seem to be presumed guilty, and the media have discarded journalism basics.
Noah J. McCourt and Jim McDonough
Transportation in Minnesota: A real need, and real chance. to help those left behind
Technology could improve transportation for people with disabilities. But it must be used wisely, and they must be heard.
