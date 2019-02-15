More from Star Tribune
JEREMY MUNSON
'Hands-free' bill would make driving in Minnesota more dangerous
The proposed state law would allow behaviors that have been found to increase distracted driving. That's just one of its flaws.
Editorial
In the year after Parkland massacre, progress on gun laws
Though Minnesota was not among the 26 states that passed 67 measures.
Steve Sack
Letters
Readers Write: 'Monster sturgeon,' commentary defending U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, attitudes toward HCMC, clearing the snow
Caught, released, and then what?
Editorial
Congress must lead on Khashoggi case
Trump has abdicated America's leadership role on human rights and press freedom.
