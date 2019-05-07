More from Star Tribune
Editorial
Human behavior is squandering nature
Degradation has cut productivity across a quarter of the globe, U.N. report concludes.
Loretta VanPelt
Partial justice for Damond, and none for others
Our group, TCC4J, has sought and continues to seek justice for multiple victims of police violence. We need a system with accountability and have a plan to achieve it.
Lisa Larson
Strengthen, clarify the teaching of civics in Minnesota high schools
Two bills were introduced this session that do just that, and they ought to be incorporated into the omnibus education bill.
Mitch Daniels
Big idea for the border: An energy-water corridor
It includes immigration security, but it's a different kind of wall. It's a bridge, really, desirable across ideologies — and it's feasible.
Letters
Readers Write: Infrastructure spending, testosterone ruling, mental health, climate change, sentencing commission, Venezuela, minimum wage
The gas tax and other funding proposals are needed to improve transportation.