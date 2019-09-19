More from Star Tribune
Chris Holbrook
Counterpoint: Wrong time for third parties? No, vote for who you believe in
Former cheerleaders for third parties have no business telling voters what to do.
Graham Ojala-Barbour, Ana Pottratz Acosta, John Medeiros, Mirella Ceja Orozco and George Maxwell
Trump's asylum ban is his worst betrayal of American values
We can choose to repeat history and ignore persecuted people, or we can stand up and shout against it.
Editorial
Congress needs to clamp down on 'junk insurance'
Pass a bill to protect buyers from shoddy plans and a reckless decision by Trump's administration.
Letters
Readers Write: Campus sustainability, city speed limits, Minneapolis 2040 Plan, Russia and election-hacking
Greenest dorm decor is none at all.
Gregory Scott Hestness
Minneapolis leaders need to get behind Police Chief Medaria Arradondo
To not support him is to risk losing him and, consequently, throwing the Minneapolis Police Department into disarray.