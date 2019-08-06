More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Henry I. Miller and John J. Cohrssen
Reciprocity of regulatory approvals: A smarter way to curb prescription drug costs
Not a new proposal, but still available. It would make more drugs available sooner in the U.S., increase competition, put downward pressure on prices and alleviate shortages.
David Brooks
Understanding pluralism and the pure, static world of those who oppose it
The ideology of hate is an extreme form of a broader movement.
Stephen B. Young
What does China want — really? The world and one ruler
But that's just the government. Our best strategy is to learn from the Chinese people what vision of their future appeals to them.
Opinion Exchange
Theories on the causes of gun violence in America
Excerpts of responses to the weekend massacres in Texas and Ohio.