The Wild has two more preseason games left on its schedule, but tonight’s test against the Jets is looking like its final tune-up since the lineup includes almost all the team’s regulars – including defenseman Ryan Suter.

“This is sort of a dress rehearsal,” coach Bruce Boudreau said.

Suter wasn’t initially expected to suit up for any preseason action as he continues to work his way back from a severe ankle injury that ended his 2017-18 season prematurely. But the Wild approached him with the idea last week about getting in one game to gain the reassurance that he could handle the competition before dressing for the regular season.

“Just getting sick of practicing,” Suter said. “I feel good.”

Adapting to the pace of play will be on Suter’s radar, and the Wild will be tracking him minutes to limit his workload.

“To me he looks ready,” Boudreau said. “We’ll find out. He’s worked really hard to get to this point, so let’s cross our fingers and hopes it all works.”

Center Eric Fehr was the only regular projected to be in the opening-night lineup who didn’t play Wednesday. The lineup the Wild uses Friday in its last preseason game in Colorado is expected to be light on veterans.

Here are the lineups for tonight’s game.