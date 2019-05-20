– and he is keeping Ryan Saunders as head coach.

A source confirmed to the Star Tribune that Rosas and Saunders are finalizing a deal for Saunders to become the Wolves’ coach going forward.

The Wolves are also hiring Gianluca Pascucci as an assistant general manager. Pascucci, who has been global scouting director for the Brooklyn Nets, worked with Rosas when both were with the Houston Rockets.

Saunders became the interim head coach after owner Glen Taylor fired former coach and President Tom Thibodeau on Jan. 6. Under Saunders, the Wolves went 17-25 and missed the playoffs, but Saunders has strong relationships with players like Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins along with Taylor, who also owns the Star Tribune.

It was expected Saunders, 33, would become the head coach on a permanent basis, but that decision was up to Rosas. He interviewed several outside candidates for the job.

Upon taking the job there was no mandate for Rosas to keep either Saunders or general manager Scott Layden, whose future with the team is still unknown.

