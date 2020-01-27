A sprawling mixed-use project that’s being called one of the largest in Maple Grove would have 550 rentals surrounding a hospital, offices and clinics on 100 acres that Minneapolis-based Ryan Companies is calling Minnesota Health Village.

Officials with Ryan, which will partner with North Memorial Health, were unavailable to comment on the project, but said in a news release that the project will “support an active, healthy environment to live, work, play and heal.”

In addition to market-rate rentals and senior housing, the project aims to include a variety of elements focused on healthcare and wellness, including hospitality, retail and public spaces among amenities that include wetlands, green spaces and trails that will connect to a larger regional trail network.

“Beyond having the unique opportunity to develop a special place, we are excited about the opportunity to strengthen brand awareness for the health system and help it establish an even better connection with the community,” said Erwin Effler III, a Ryan vice president of real estate development, in a statement.

The project is in the early stages of the municipal review process, starting with a presentation to the city’s planning commission Monday night. Ryan is asking the city to approve a planned unit development that will allow for the expansion of an existing hospital campus and high-density housing that would include 400 units of market-rate rentals and 150 age-restricted rentals.

In a letter to the city, the CEO’s of North Memorial Health and Maple Grove Hospital, which is operated in partnership with North Memorial and Fairview, said the project would enable the hospital to conduct an immediate expansion and attract future partners.

Andy Cochrane, CEO of Maple Grove Hospital, said “Having the flexibility to evaluate expansion in our growing market and improve access to care for the community is something we look forward to in our next chapter.”

Ryan is well-acquainted with the area. The developer has already developed the Grove Retail Village and several medical office buildings on land that’s adjacent to the site which includes the Maple Grove Hospital, which was built a decade ago and is considered a project anchor.

Ryan has already acquired the development rights for the land, which is mostly rolling agricultural land that’s bordered by Interstate Hwy. 94 and Hwy. 610.

“The healthy village will also provide an opportunity for North Memorial Health to foster collaborative partnerships with healthcare providers, academia, and other healthcare-oriented businesses,” said Mike McMahan, Ryan’s national healthcare leader.

Pending approvals, Ryan expects to break ground in late 2020 or early 2021.