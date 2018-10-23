In a touching Instagram post Monday, Ryan Murphy pledged to donate $10 million to the hospital that saved his son’s life after he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer two years ago.

“I’d like you to meet Ford Theodore Miller Murphy. Today is a big day in his and our family’s lives,” Murphy wrote under a picture of a his now four-year-old son riding a horse.

“Two years ago, this sweet little innocent boy with a deep belly laugh and an obsession with Monster Trucks was diagnosed with neuroblastoma…an often fatal pediatric cancer. Ford’s cancer — an abdominal tumor the size of a tennis ball — was found during a normal check up by his brilliant pediatrician Dr. Lauren Crosby @drlaurencrosby,” Murphy went on to explain. “From there, Ford has undergone a huge surgery and several difficult procedures.”

Murphy, who in February signed a $300 million deal with Netflix, said he is “donating a wing in tribute to Ford and our family is making a gift of $10 million so that other children can experience the love and care of this exceptional facility… we are so honored and lucky to contribute, and encourage everybody who can to do the same.”

According to the American Cancer Society, neuroblastoma is an aggressive form of cancer that starts when cells in the body begin to grow out of control. It is the most common cancer in infants younger than a year.

“My better half, David Miller, was a rock through this — strong and patient and loving (I was always a trembling wreck),” Murphy went on to write in his post. The couple has another son, five-year-old Logan Phineas.

“Ford was strong as well, and today he is thriving. He just celebrated his fourth birthday, a milestone we are all so thrilled about. Ford is doing so well because of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles @childrensla,” Murphy wrote.

