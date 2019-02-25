The Wild might never look like it did Sunday for another game, with the NHL trade deadline finally expiring Monday and the team certainly in position to continue the makeover that General Manager Paul Fenton started weeks ago.

But a case could also be made for keeping the group intact, the merits of which were on display in what could end up as this version’s last performance.

Not only did the Wild snap a six-game slide on home ice, but it also extended its win streak to three after outlasting the Blues 2-1 in overtime in front of 18,645 at Xcel Energy Center — a result that flipped the team back into the second wild card spot in the Western Conference and put it just a point behind the Dallas Stars for the first seed.

Ryan Donato scored the clincher 2 minutes, 29 seconds into the extra period during his home debut, the winger’s fourth point in only his third game with the Wild.

Donato has been a symbol for all this progress since it’s come on the heels of the departure of forward Charlie Coyle to the Boston Bruins last Wednesday and arrival of Donato, a trade that preceded the team shaking off a funk that looked like it had the potential to derail the team’s postseason bid, and its play Sunday showed just how much the Wild has improved in this three-game run.

Just a week prior, it was dissected by the Blues 4-0 in St. Paul — a game goalie Devan Dubnyk didn’t start after a few rocky appearances and a shutout that highlighted an offensive drought for the entire team but especially some of its offensive leaders.

Now, though, Dubnyk has rediscovered his groove, posting 27 saves against the Blues. He’s also stopped 86 of 90 shots during the win streak.

And the team’s go-to scorers have started to rekindle their touch around the net.

After a mundane first period that probably suited the Wild amid its recent woes at home and struggle with the Blues the last time they visited, the Wild finally broke the stalemate 11:42 into the second on a put back in front by winger Jason Zucker on a centering feed by center Eric Staal.

It was the team’s first goal at home in 187:42, surpassing the previous scoreless streak record of 180:07 at Xcel Energy Center.

– a span that also included the game-winning goal in the 3-2 win over the Red Wings Friday in Detroit.

One blemish, though, the Wild hasn’t been able to repair recently is the penalty kill.

Again, the unit was porous — this time surrendering the game-tying goal during the Blues’ second power play 7:26 into the third on a point shot by captain Alex Pietrangelo that clipped center Joel Eriksson Ek’s shin pad en route to the net. It was the 18th power play goal given up by the Wild over its past 16 games and capped off a 16-0 run in shots for the Blues.

Before then, Dubnyk looked primed for a shutout; he was especially effective with his blocker, punching out shots by centers Robby Fabbri and Tyler Bozak, tracking pucks in scrums and gobbling up a chance in tight by center Ryan O’Reilly.

His counterpart, Jake Allen, was also on-point. He kept it tied in the third by blocking repeated attempts by Eriksson Ek to stuff the puck over the goal line but was fooled on Donato’s rising shot in overtime. Allen totaled 33 saves.