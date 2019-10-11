– A suspicious death in the rural town of Makinen in northeastern Minnesota has been ruled a homicide.

St. Louis County sheriff’s deputies found the body of 47-year-old Frank Meyer around 1 p.m. Tuesday when they responded to a welfare check at his home in the 3300 block of Curt Lane, about 20 miles southeast of Virginia.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office made the ruling Wednesday.

A Sheriff’s Office news release gave no details on the death, saying deputies were continuing to investigate with the help of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

St. Louis County Sheriff’s Lt. Nate Skelton said Meyer’s friends and family had not seen him for a few days and requested that authorities check on him.

Homicides are rare in that region of the county, Skelton added, particularly in areas outside of municipalities.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the BCA at 1-877-996-6222.