About Running Aces
Running Aces Harness Park in Columbus (just west of Forest Lake) will open its 11th season of racing on Saturday, kicking off a 52-day meet for trotters and pacers.
The schedule: May 19-Sept. 15, with racing every Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday.
Post times: 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, 7 p.m. Tuesdays.
Admission and parking: free.
Opening weekend: Saturday's eight-race card is highlighted by an $8,800 open pace for 3-year-olds. The day's simulcast wagering menu includes the Preakness Stakes. Eight races will be run Sunday, topped by an $8,800 open trot for 3-year-olds.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
MN United
Tottenham Hotspur: The most Minnesotan EPL club around
Explaining Spurs' popularity requires explaining the club's star-crossed history, which might go a long way towards understanding why this North London club seems so very Minnesotan.
MN United
Your weekend soccer viewing guide
WEEKEND WATCH GUIDEFA Cup Final: Chelsea vs. Manchester United, 11 a.m. Saturday, Ch. 9. Manchester United could take home its 13th FA Cup with a…
MN United
Women's club soccer sees record crowds internationally
Short takes• Barcelona's bid for an undefeated season ended last weekend, with a wild 5-4 loss against Levante. The loss means that there still hasn't…
Sports
'QB Confidence Index' illustrates what Vikings gained with Kirk Cousins
The Vikings were No. 9 out of 32 teams in this week’s rankings, which feels about right.
Sports
Viviani wins 13th stage for 3rd win, Yates keeps Giro lead
Elia Viviani made it a hat trick of wins in the Giro d'Italia on the 13th stage, while Simon Yates remained in the overall lead on Friday as the race heads into the mountains.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.