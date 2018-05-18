About Running Aces

Running Aces Harness Park in Columbus (just west of Forest Lake) will open its 11th season of racing on Saturday, kicking off a 52-day meet for trotters and pacers.

The schedule: May 19-Sept. 15, with racing every Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday.

Post times: 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, 7 p.m. Tuesdays.

Admission and parking: free.

Opening weekend: Saturday's eight-race card is highlighted by an $8,800 open pace for 3-year-olds. The day's simulcast wagering menu includes the Preakness Stakes. Eight races will be run Sunday, topped by an $8,800 open trot for 3-year-olds.