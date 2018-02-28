Cambridge-Isanti schools will be closed Wednesday as authorities and district officials investigate a potential threat.

District officials decided to call off classes at all schools as a precaution after they learned of a "rumored, potential threat," an announcement posted around 6:30 a.m. on the district's Facebook page said.

"We have not had sufficient time to fully investigate this threat per our protocols," the announcement began. "We are taking precautionary measures to ensure we keep students safe. All schools will be closed today, Wednesday, February 28."

The district, which has about 5,000 students, did not disclose the nature of the treat, but said it takes all reports of threats seriously.

At 8 a.m, school officials and Cambridge police were in a meeting to discuss and investigate the threat allegedly made against Cambridge-Isanti High School. A police department spokesman did not disclose the nature of the threat, but said anybody with tips should call the department at 763-552-3271.

More information was to be released later, the district said.