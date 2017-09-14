Dress code confusion led Edina High School students to protest Thursday in skinny jeans, leggings and tank tops. Students gathered in the school commons to protest against what they say are tighter restrictions on the school’s dress code policy.

School district officials released a statement notifying parents that nothing had changed with regards to the school’s dress code policy.

“No one has banned leggings, cut out shoulders, skinny jeans, etc.,” Principal Andy Beaton said in a statement. “Kids should dress comfortably, but appropriately at school. If there is a concern about attire, we will speak with students individually.”

Beaton was holding a meeting Thursday to address the rumors with student leaders when students put on a protest in the commons.

“Students were redirected to class, but it is unfortunate that the rumor mill created an unnecessary disruption,” she said.

Photos on social media showed two students wearing overalls with no shirts underneath in protest.

Beaton said she would be hosting a forum Thursday afternoon to hear from students.