– Carson Wentz tossed two touchdown passes, Darren Sproles ran for a score and the Philadelphia Eagles stayed in the hunt for the NFC East title with a 28-13 victory over Washington on Monday night.

Adrian Peterson scored the only touchdown for Washington (6-6) on a 90-yard run in the second quarter. It was the longest run of his career and the longest rushing touchdown in Washington history. Peterson, 33, also became the oldest player with a 90-yard TD run since the 1970 merger.

According to Elias Research, Peterson is only the second player since the merger to have a 90-yard run in a game and fail to rush for 100 yards, joining Herschel Walker, then with the Eagles, in 1994. He had 98 on nine carries.

Peterson tied Jim Brown for fifth place on the NFL’s all-time list with 106 rushing touchdowns. And he now has 16 career touchdown runs of at least 50 yards, breaking a tie with Barry Sanders for the most in NFL history.