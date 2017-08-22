Our last update on Royce Lewis, the No. 1 overall draft choice in the June free agent draft, had him going from the Twins' Gulf Coast League rookie team in Florida to the Class A Cedar Rapids Kernels of the Midwest League.

Most notable was that he had four singles in his Kernels debut -- and that his "Beach Night" jersey went for $900 in a silent auction held during the game.

Lewis has kept hitting. And Monday night he added his first Class A home run to go with his .385 batting average. He's played nine games for Cedar Rapids, hitting safely in all but one and getting four hits in two of them. The only notable blemish is that he's failed to draw a walk in 39 at-bats. (That would seem to be a blip rather than cause for concern as Lewis had 19 walks in the 36 games he played for the GCL Twins.)

Here's the full suite of Lewis' minor-league statistics, if you want to go deeper.

But we're figuring that what you really want to see is the home run. So here goes:

The Kernel's regular season has another two weeks to run before they begin the Midwest league playoffs. In case you're pondering a road trip, here's the schedule.