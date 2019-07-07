KEEP THAT CARD

Beau Hossler: The visor-wearing 24-year-old was among the large group of players who narrowly made the cut Friday night. On Saturday, he took big advantage of the weekend opportunity and shot a bogey-free 65 that included a winding 20-footer on No. 17.

TOSS THAT CARD

Michael Thompson: He entered Saturday having played his past 14 holes in 6 under. But he made a mess of things in Round 3, making twice as many bogeys as birdies and also taking a double bogey en route to a field-worst 5-over 76.

ON THE COURSE WITH …

Charlie Danielson: About 30 family members, friends and others from his hometown of Osceola, Wis., followed Danielson, a sponsor’s exemption, on Saturday with their usual “choo-choo” train cheers. “It’s a little birdie-train kind of thing,” he said. They had something to choo-choo about when he made five consecutive birdies and six total on his back nine — TPC Twin Cities’ tougher front side — and shot a 64 that ties him for 17th. Someone in his cheering section was even taller than the 6-6 Danielson: That was former NBA player and Wolves TV analyst Jim Petersen walking along. His son, Sanjay Lumpkin, and Danielson played AAU basketball and golf together. “I know Coach Pete pretty well,” Danielson said. “It was nice of him to come out and follow.”

3M open MOMENT

Count Tom Hoge among the many wondering what happened to all the wind at TPC Twin Cities, built on an old sod farm. Country breezes are usually a staple. “I’m surprised,” said Hoge, a two-time Minnesota State Amateur champion from Fargo who knows the course. “And Sunday is supposed to be great as well. So we missed out on [the wind] a little bit, but the course has held up well.” No wind means more shots in the fairway, a factor in the low scores. Hoge on Saturday shot 6-under 65. “Just gotta keep giving myself looks and keep the putter going,” he said.

CHIP SHOTS

• Bryson DeChambeau is ranked No. 8 in the world. Fellow co-leaders Matthew Wolff and Collin Morikawa are 631st and 1,659th.

• At age 31, Adam Hadwin is the oldest player among the top five on the leaderboard.

• Charles Howell III has made three eagles this week, and his 188 eagles on tour since 2000 are the most by any player.

• World No. 1 Brooks Koepka found the water twice and needed a 37-foot putt to avoid a triple bogey on 18 for the second consecutive day.

KEY HOLE

Par-3, 206-yard No. 13: It was the only hole all day where the three co-leaders all found different fates: Wolff made birdie, Morikawa par and it’s the only hole all week DeChambeau has bogeyed.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“One hundred percent. Oh yeah.”

— Wyndham Clark (14 under, tied for fourth), asked if he’ll risk a shot over the water if he’s in contention Sunday.

TWEET OF THE DAY

“Kid stuff at the 3M Open. Amazing.”

— @IllinoisGolfer

DAY 4

Youth rules the leaderboard, but 13 players are within three shots of the top spot. Golf Channel has coverage at noon, Ch. 4 at 2 p.m.

BRIAN STENSAAS