Sweeping changes

In the past 5½ weeks the Wild has traded three of its top 10 all-time leading scorers. All of them were 2010 first-round draft picks, with three different teams.

Nino Niederreiter: Traded Jan. 17 to Carolina for Victor Rask. With Wild: 434 games, sixth in goals.

Charlie Coyle: Traded Feb. 20 to Boston for Ryan Donato and a conditional draft pick. With Wild: 479 games (eighth).

Mikael Granlund: Traded Feb. 25 to Nashville for Kevin Kiala. With Wild: 461 games, fourth in assists.