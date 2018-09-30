STATUS REPORT: Players on the Twins’ 40-man roster or disabled list, with age at the start of 2019:

Under contract for 2019: RHP Addison Reed, 30, $8.5 million; RHP Michael Pineda, 30, $8 million; C Jason Castro, 32, $8 million.

Team options for 2019: RHP Ervin Santana, 36, $14 million; DH Logan Morrison, 31, $8 million.

Pending free agents (with 2018 salary): 1B Joe Mauer, 36, $23 million; 2B Logan Forsythe, 32, $9 million; C Chris Gimenez, 36, $545,000; RHP Matt Belisle, 39, $545,000.

Arbitration-eligible (with 2018 salary): RHP Jake Odorizzi, 29, $6.3 million; RHP Kyle Gibson, 31, $4.2 million; OF Robbie Grossman, 29, $2 million; IF Ehire Adrianza, 29, $1 million; RHP Trevor May, 29, $650,000; OF Eddie Rosario, 27, $602,500; 3B Miguel Sano, 26, $602,500; OF Max Kepler, 26, $587,500; CF Byron Buxton, 25 (Super 2), $580,000; LHP Taylor Rogers, 28, $565,000.

Under team control: 1B Tyler Austin, 27; C Willians Austudillo, 27; RHP Jose Berrios, 25; RHP Alan Busenitz, 28; OF Jake Cave, 26; RHP John Curtiss, 26; RHP Chase De Jong, 25; RHP Oliver Drake, 32; RHP Tyler Duffey, 28; OF Johnny Field, 26; C Mitch Garver, 28; LHP Stephen Gonsalves, 24; OF Zack Granite, 26; C Juan Graterol, 30; RHP Trevor Hildenberger, 28; RHP Zack Littell, 22; RHP Matt Magill, 29;

LHP Adalberto Mejia, 26; LHP Gabriel Moya, 24; IF Gregorio Petit, 34; SS Jorge Polanco, 25; RHP Fernando Romero, 24 (pictured); RHP Aaron Slegers, 26; RHP Kohl Stewart, 24; LHP Lewis Thorpe, 23; LHP Andrew Vasquez, 25.

