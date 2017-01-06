A Roseville massage business employee was charged Friday in Ramsey County District Court with sexually victimizing a customer.

Marion Guy Anderson, 37, is charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree.

Anderson was an employee at Elements Massage, 2100 N. Snelling Av., when he allegedly assaulted a customer on Nov. 26, according to the criminal complaint. The customer reported the incident to Roseville police the following day, and police arrested Anderson on Thursday.

In November, the customer arrived at Elements Massage with her boyfriend, who had purchased gift cards for the two of them to receive massages, according to the complaint.

She was receiving a massage when Anderson commented on her race and began questioning her about whether or not she had a boyfriend. He had asked her to remove her bra and underwear because “they would get in the way,” according to the criminal complaint.

During the massage, Anderson pressed his body against the customer’s back and removed the sheet covering her. The customer vocalized her discomfort and then heard Anderson zip back up his pants.

He then apologized to the customer and asked her to “pinky promise” not to tell, according to the complaint.

The customer reported the incident to the business’s manager and police, who soon found that Anderson had been denied a massage therapist license in Plymouth. On Feb. 5, 2013, he was cited for practicing massage without a license. Plymouth police had initiated an investigation when it was reported that Anderson had engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with a female customer. That customer decided not to press charges. Investigators then cited Anderson when they discovered that his license had expired in December 2012.

In May 2013, the Plymouth City Council denied the renewal of Anderson’s license. The city of Roseville later approved it, however.

Elements Massage has fired Anderson.

Police ask anyone who may have been a victim to call them at 651 792-7250.