After Friday's game, an assistant coach handed Rosemount receiver Jonathan Mann a gold cross on a chain, a gift from Mann's parents that he's not allowed to wear during games. A present, he said, he "likes to get back as soon as I can."

Mann took the same attitude toward Farmington's opening kickoff, which he took back 85 yards for a touchdown to kick-start a memorable performance in a 48-21 Irish victory.

Four touchdowns covering a total of 219 yards from Mann, who has verbally committed to the Gophers, helped Rosemount (2-2) get ahead and stay ahead of the host Tigers.

Football observers have raved about Mann's potential as a 6-4, 200-pound playmaker since his arrival as a coveted recruit two seasons ago. But not until Friday did Mann enjoy a signature performance.

"It's rewarding, I guess," said Mann, an all-state performer in track and field. "It's fun. But I'm not worried about how many touchdowns I score. It's how many the team scores. If the team is still winning, that's what is important."

Irish quarterback Trevor Armborst finished with four touchdown passes, including three to Mann of 55, 57 and 22 yards. Two of those touchdowns came on well-delivered slant patterns. Fellow receiver Jake Ratzlaff, who has verbally committed to play hockey for the Gophers, turned a similar play into a 37-yard score and a 35-0 Irish advantage.

But No. 7 Farmington (3-1) didn't quit. Quarterback Alex Berreth and receiver Isaac Ask connected for touchdowns of 23, 4 and 8 yards, the first coming before halftime and the second to open the third quarter.

Tigers coach Adam Fischer said he "kind of challenged" Berreth at halftime "and he came out and he was all over the place making plays with his legs."

Not as many as Mann.

"Jonathan's pretty good, and he had a night," Irish coach Jeff Erdmann said.